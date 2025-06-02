Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $329.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $265.00 to $329.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Scotiabank upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4%

VEEV opened at $280.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.81. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $171.10 and a 52 week high of $285.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

