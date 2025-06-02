Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average is $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 939.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.