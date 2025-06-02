Truist Financial Cuts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $120.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 97.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $12,218,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,141,000 after purchasing an additional 255,229 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

