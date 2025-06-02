Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $66.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.42%.

In other news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. CL King started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

