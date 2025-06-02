Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £1,918.54 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £1,918.54 ($2,582.15).

Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Monday, April 28th, Philippe Boisseau bought 1,230 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £1,943.40 ($2,615.61).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,270 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £1,879.60 ($2,529.74).

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica stock opened at GBX 158.35 ($2.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.45 ($2.17).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.