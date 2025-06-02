Wall Street Zen Upgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

MacroGenics Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $1.37 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.20.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MacroGenics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,988 shares during the period. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

