Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Metallus to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Metallus Stock Down 1.1%

Metallus stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Metallus has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.03 million. Metallus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Metallus will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTUS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metallus by 108.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Metallus by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Metallus by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Metallus by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

