FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.17.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

