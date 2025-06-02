QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. QCR has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.80.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

In related news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,952,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QCR by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 301,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

