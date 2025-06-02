Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

NEM opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after acquiring an additional 797,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after buying an additional 191,940 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

