Wall Street Zen Upgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, First Berlin assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($16.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $1.80. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 326.62% and a negative net margin of 360.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

