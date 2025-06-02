Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 12,013.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 644.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

