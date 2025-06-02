TH International (THCH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million.

TH International Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:THCH opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.51. TH International has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

