Asana (ASAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter.

Asana Stock Down 1.6%

ASAN opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,999,572.72. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 922,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,888,563.01. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 in the last 90 days. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Asana by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

