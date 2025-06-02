The Character Group (LON:CCT) Declares Share Buyback Program

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Character Group Stock Up 2.5%

CCT stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £45.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The Character Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.44 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.58).

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The Character Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Character Group will post 14.7856377 earnings per share for the current year.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.

