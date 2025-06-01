Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Raised by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.1% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

