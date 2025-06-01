Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 105 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,639.31. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,059.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $975.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,215.91. The stock has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

