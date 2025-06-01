Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 127,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 806.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 63,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $169.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,533 shares of company stock worth $26,772,774. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

