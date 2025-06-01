Utility Stocks To Watch Today – May 31st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water and natural gas—and typically operate under government regulation. Because these services enjoy stable demand and regulated pricing, utility stocks tend to produce predictable revenue streams, offer relatively generous dividends, and exhibit lower price volatility than the broader market. Investors often include them in portfolios as a defensive, income-generating component. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.09. The company had a trading volume of 122,996,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,033,976. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.92 and its 200 day moving average is $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.51. 9,150,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,341. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $403.33 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.17 and a 200-day moving average of $489.78.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. 152,075,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,542,648. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

