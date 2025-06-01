Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $349.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 984,783 shares of company stock worth $320,019,942. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

