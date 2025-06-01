Top Solar Stocks To Watch Today – May 31st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, Constellation Energy, United States Steel, and Public Service Enterprise Group are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or operate solar-power equipment and services—ranging from photovoltaic panel makers and inverters to project developers and installers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth of the solar-energy sector, which is driven by global decarbonization efforts but can be influenced by policy shifts, supply-chain dynamics, and technology costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.34 on Friday, hitting $349.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,996,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,033,976. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.92 and a 200-day moving average of $333.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $503.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,341. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.17 and a 200-day moving average of $489.78.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,777. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $489.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.81.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $70.47. 18,800,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,141,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.04. 3,655,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.93. 18,740,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

NYSE PEG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.98. 12,247,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,588. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $71.89 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67.

