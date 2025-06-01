Advisory Alpha LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1%

Chevron stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

