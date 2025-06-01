PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

