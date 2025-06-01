Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,566,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,051,000 after purchasing an additional 172,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

