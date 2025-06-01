Top Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – June 1st

Ovintiv, CSX, Raymond James, Celsius, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in Canada and traded primarily on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). They represent ownership shares in Canadian businesses—ranging from natural-resource firms to banks and tech startups—and their performance is influenced by factors like the Canadian dollar, domestic economic conditions and local regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 24,051,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,997,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

RJF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.97. 2,849,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,776,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $79.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36.

