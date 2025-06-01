Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – June 1st

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business or revenue streams depend on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Examples include crypto exchanges, mining firms, wallet providers and firms that hold large digital?asset reserves on their balance sheets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,595,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,496,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. 12,158,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 6,561,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. 1,831,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 14,179,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,279. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $336.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 3.52.

