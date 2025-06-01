Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $10.76 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $313.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.03. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

