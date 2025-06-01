Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 1st

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Intuit, Fiserv, and American Express are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banks, representing ownership stakes in institutions that earn revenue from deposit?taking, lending, and other financial services. Their performance depends on factors like interest?rate movements, credit quality, economic cycles, and regulatory policies, making them a key but sometimes volatile segment of the broader equity market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,585,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,676,372. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.02.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. 66,528,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,794,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $263.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,976,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA stock traded up $5.49 on Friday, hitting $583.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,146. The stock has a market cap of $531.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $588.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $543.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.67.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.18 on Friday, reaching $752.04. 2,887,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,387. The firm has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $761.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $630.69 and a 200-day moving average of $622.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

NYSE FI traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,957,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,467. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,102. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

