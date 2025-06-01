Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Netflix by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.33.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,059.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,215.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

