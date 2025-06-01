Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.6% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $48,348,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.