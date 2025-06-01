Founders Capital Management Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.33.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,059.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $975.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,215.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

