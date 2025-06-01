Founders Capital Management Buys 1,309 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.4% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

