Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

