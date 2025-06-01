American National Bank & Trust Has $13.52 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.5% of American National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,394,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $382.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.