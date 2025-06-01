Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EBIZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

