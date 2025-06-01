Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 102.0% in May

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the April 30th total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.70. 147,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $55.46.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.