Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the April 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,031.90. This represents a 5.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $41,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 95.1% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 98,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 18,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $289.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.53. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

