Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EDSA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 350,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,588. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

