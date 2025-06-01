Woodstock Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

