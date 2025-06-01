Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,056 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research boosted their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Bank of America Stock Performance
NYSE:BAC opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
