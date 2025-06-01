Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

