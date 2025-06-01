Real Estate Stocks To Research – May 31st

Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, American Tower, and Capital One Financial are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is buying, developing, managing or selling property—ranging from office buildings and shopping centers to apartments and industrial parks. By owning these equities, investors gain exposure to rental income, property value appreciation and development profits without directly holding physical real estate. A common subset of real estate stocks is real estate investment trusts (REITs), which by law distribute most of their taxable income as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 66,528,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,868,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 152,075,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,542,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 17,037,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,473,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

AMT stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.77. 5,861,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.20. American Tower has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,181,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Featured Articles