Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $347.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.22 and a 200-day moving average of $350.89. The company has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.