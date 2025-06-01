Summit Global Investments Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,408 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus dropped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

