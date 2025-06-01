Top Travel Stocks To Research – May 31st

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and American Express are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—including airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car rental agencies and online booking platforms. They give investors exposure to consumer demand for leisure and business travel, which is shaped by factors such as economic conditions, geopolitical events, seasonality and public health developments. Because travel is largely discretionary, these stocks tend to be more sensitive to external shocks and can exhibit greater volatility than those in defensive industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $40.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,048.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,175. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $788.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $465.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $983.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $975.34.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,187,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012,201. The stock has a market cap of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.81.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

