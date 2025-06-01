Woodstock Corp Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

