Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $9,268,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

PEP opened at $131.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

