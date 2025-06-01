Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $349.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 984,783 shares of company stock worth $320,019,942 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.