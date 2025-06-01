Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 141,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Walmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 283,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 996,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Walmart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Walmart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 91,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

