Czech National Bank Has $64.22 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $136.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

